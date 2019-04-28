Roger James "Papa" Culver

1939 - 2019

Roger James "Papa" Culver, 79, of Somers, passed away on April 21, 2019, at the Aurora Health Center in Kenosha. He was born on Dec. 24, 1939, in Nelma, Wisconsin.

Roger brought happiness and joy to everyones life around him. He was truly a pleasure to be around and a blessing upon everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed!

Roger was the beloved husband of 60 years to Donna (Sablich) loving father of Lisa Culver, Scott Culver, Devin Culver, Beth Culver and Ann Schaufel and cherished grandfather to eight grandchildren and great-grandfather to four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie, his parents, Ed and Edna Culver; siblings, Altamae and Duane "Tiny" Culver and his best little buddy, CreamPuff.

Internment will be private.