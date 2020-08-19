Roger DeHaan

1955-2020

Roger DeHaan, 64, of Kenosha passed away on August 13, 2020 at his home doing the things he loved.

Roger was born on December 28, 1955 in Kenosha, the son of the late Robert and Reba (Neesam) DeHaan. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Roger was a proud plumber at the family company, DeHaan Plumbing. His hobbies included watching sports especially the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Blackhawks but most of all spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his best friend and companion Ayanna "Red" Robertson of Kenosha; children, Reece (Brenna) DeHaan of Ohio, Reed DeHaan of Kenosha, and Rebeka DeHaan of Kenosha. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Reba; and siblings, Rusty and Rodney.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 22nd at 3:00 PM at Club Bene's in Kenosha.

