Roger J. Jeffery

Roger Jeffery, 60, of Hilton Head Island, S.C. formerly of Kenosha, Wis. was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Monday, Aug. 5, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He died at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born March 11, 1959, in Kenosha, Wis., son of Muriel Jeffery and the late Chester R. Jeffery. On Sept. 25, 1982, he married Rachelle Johnson. Roger and Rachelle have two children, Kristin Payne (Travis) Asheville, N.C. and Kyle Jeffery Hilton Head, S.C.

Roger was a three sport athlete at Bradford High School class of 1977 and a collegiate athlete (basketball) at Carthage College.

After graduating from Carthage College in 1981, Roger had a business career in logistics and distribution management with Frito-Lay, Sara Lee, Snap-on Tools, Saddle Creek Logistics and Electrolux Home Products.

His hobbies included recreation basketball, tennis, hiking and biking. He loved to travel with his wife and family. Many great trips included hiking to the summit of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Italy, Costa Rica, Greece, the Canadian Rockies, Sedona and a trip to Israel and Egypt for a tour of the Holy Land.

He is survived by his wife Rachelle Jeffery, daughter Kristin and her husband Travis, son Kyle, mother Muriel Jeffery, brother Chester D. Jeffery, sisters Debbie Vieth (Tom), Shari Perrine (Nick), Susan Leissner and 8 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bethany Lutheran Church-Somers, 1520 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, Wis., with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Hospice of the Low Country, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 or May River Lutheran Church, c/o Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1755 Quacco Rd., Pooler, GA 31322