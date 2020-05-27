Roger Karle Betz 1933 - 2020 Roger Karle Betz, 86, of Silver Lake, WI passed away peacefully at home on May 22nd, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Rog was born June 26th, 1933 in LaCrosse, WI to the late Arthur and Katherine (Schumacher) Betz. He graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse, and joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and served on the Boxer aircraft. Rog moved to Kenosha in 1960 where he worked at American Motors as a skilled millwright until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Wilmot United Methodist Church, and was a lifetime member of VFW post 8375. On June 10th, 1961, he married Judith DeYoung at the First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha. Roger's hobbies included spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, and hunting. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin sports teams. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son David (Erika) Betz; daughters Tracey (Peter Toman) Axelson and Terri Grabow. He is also survived by grandchildren Josh (Katie Fex), Jeremy, Matt, and Zoe Betz, Lauren Brothen and Greg Axelson, Wyatt (Monica Roa), Cory (Danielle Woloszyn), Jamie and Casey Grabow and great-grandson Jackson Brothen; brothers Tom (Sharon), Bradley, and Donald Betz and sisters Donna Walz and Roseanne (Jim) Lynch; sister-in-law Marcia DeYoung; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Betz; sister Marilyn Inge; brother-in-law Allan Walz; in-laws John and Lydia DeYoung; and brothers-in-law Glenn and Jerry DeYoung. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Wilmot United Methodist Church. Memorials in Roger's name can be made to Wilmot United Methodist Church: 11399 Fox River Rd, Wilmot, WI 53192 or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Published in Kenosha News on May 27, 2020.