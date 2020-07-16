Roger McPhaul

1927 - 2020

Roger McPhaul passed away at Hospice House on July 13, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born on April 25, 1927 in Kenosha, the son of the late Archie and Myrtle (Hansen) McPhaul. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, McKinley Middle and Mary D. Bradford High School graduating in 1945. Roger earned his undergraduate degree at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Roger served in the United States Navy from May 23, 1945 until September 28, 1946 serving his country in World War II as Quartermaster on the USS Alshain, AKA-55. On November 29, 1947 he married Kathleen (Kay) Becker at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Roger was recalled into the Navy on January 15, 1951 and served in the Korean War until August, 1951.

Roger started his career in Milwaukee with the Wisconsin Natural Gas Company and later was promoted to Paymaster in Racine, retiring after 38 years. Roger and Kay moved to Hot Springs Village, AR in 1987 to escape the cold Wisconsin winters and enjoyed golfing year round. They moved back to Kenosha in 2000 to be closer to family.

Roger enjoyed golfing and participated in many golf leagues. He especially enjoyed his golfing excursions with family. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Roger did beautiful crafting with plastic canvas embroidery and sold his work at local craft fairs with his wife Kay for many years.

Roger was active as a lector at St. Therese Catholic Church, and he also volunteered as a driver for Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center for many years. He was an active member of The Danish Brotherhood and enjoyed playing in the cribbage league and his weekly poker games.

Roger is survived by his son James (Cheryl) McPhaul and daughters Linda (Dave) Sherfinski and Nancy (Richard) Buege: eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Shirley Wallis and brother-in-law Gerald (Mary) Becker. He was preceded in death by his wife Kay and son David.

There will be a mass of Christian burial at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church (4816 - 7th Avenue) on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Hospice Alliance or American Cancer Society.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremation

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com