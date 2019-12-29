Roger P. Ciotti

1955 – 2019

Roger Ciotti, 64, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019. Roger was born on September 7, 1955 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to the late Red and Lena (Tabili) Ciotti. He was educated in the Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1973. Roger also received his Associates Degree in Computer Science. Roger worked various jobs in the IT field, but ultimately was a retiree of Chrysler. Roger met his "Babe", Gina (Malko) Ciotti 34 years ago and they married July 7, 2001.

Roger loved music and was a talented bass guitar player. Early on in life he played in the band "Orphan" and later as a duo with Jeff Kemen. Roger enjoyed watching the classic horror films like Abbott & Costello's Meet Frankenstein and The Creature from the Black Lagoon. He was a natural storyteller who always had a joke in his back pocket to share with his loved ones; how can we forget "Don't eat that yellow snow". A lover of animals Roger cherished all his dogs, but his bond with Olive, "The Wonder Dog" couldn't be broken. While Roger loved all these things, he loved sharing them the most with his grandchildren, his "angels", he lived to see them smile, have sleepovers, go to concerts, plays, the zoo, Renaissance Fair and trick or treat, just to name a few. To Roger, they were all and always, "Fabulous".

Roger is survived by his wife, Gina Ciotti; his children, Aimee Sutton, Rachel (Omero) Lopez, Allan (Ermin) Amadio; four grandchildren, Liliana Napoles Carrera, Caila & Efrain Lopez, Johanna Dominguez; brother, Dick Ciotti; brother in law, Steve Malko; mother in law, Mary Malko and his beloved nieces & nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 2nd 2020 at 11:00AM at St.Mark Catholic Church. (7117-14th Avenue)

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass.

Burial will take place at a later date.

