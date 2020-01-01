Roger P. Ciotti

Roger P. Ciotti, age 64 a resident of Kenosha, died December 23 2019 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 2nd 2020 at 11:00AM at St.Mark Catholic Church. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com