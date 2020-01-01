Kenosha News

Roger P. P. Ciotti (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St.Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St.Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Obituary
Roger P. Ciotti

Roger P. Ciotti, age 64 a resident of Kenosha, died December 23 2019 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 2nd 2020 at 11:00AM at St.Mark Catholic Church. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 1, 2020
