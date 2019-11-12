Roger R. Mayer

Roger R. Mayer, age 81, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Catherine "Kate"; his daughter, Julie (Bob) Howard; stepson, Michael (Kerrie) Paupore. He was papa to Michael (Katarina) Howard, Nicholas (Claire) Howard, Samuel and Ryan Paupore. He was papa grande to Elizabeth, Eleanor, Gabriel and Lucy. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services honoring Roger's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Private inurnment will take place. A gathering of relatives and friends will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Roger's family would be honored to have memorial remembrances directed to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or The Goodfellows Kenosha Christmas Charities,

5800 7th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, November 13, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

