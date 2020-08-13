1/
Ron H. Routh
1947 - 2020
Ron H. Routh, 73 years old of Trevor, WI passed away peacefully Monday August 10, 2020 at Froedtert Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI. He was born March 16, 1947 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Homer and Helen (neé Rode) Routh, living in Antioch, IL for many years before settling in Trevor in 2008.

Before his recent retirement, Ron had worked as an Industrial Engineer at Baxter Laboratories, Round Lake, IL and later for InSinkErator, Racine, WI. Ron was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pell Lake, WI, and the Bloomfield Center VFW Post #5830. He enjoyed fishing and especially tending to the birds around his home. On February 14, 2008, Ron married Jane Bloss in Maui, HI.

Survivors include: his wife of 12 years, Jane; a step-son John Mitchell of Trevor, WI; two sisters: Linda (William) Wilson of Antioch, IL and Patricia Benson of Kenosha, WI; nephews and niece: Mark, Billy, Vincent, Bonnie, Danny, and Nathan; and many friends. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a daughter Laura and a sister Nancy Routh.

Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guest book for Ron at www.strangfh.com.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
