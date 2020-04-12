Ronald A. Bruzas

March 7, 1935 - April 7 2020

Ronald A. Bruzas, age 85, of St. Germain, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7 2020 at Seasons of Life Hospice care in Woodruff, WI.

Ron was born in Kenosha, WI to the late John and Helen Bruzas (Cleam) on March 7, 1935. He served with the Kenosha Police Dept. for 25 years retiring as a detective. He was the recipient of many meritorious awards for his courage and duty.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, and two brothers, Robert and John.

He is survived by a son, Dale Bruzas (George Nequist), a daughter, Dawn (Thomas) Ade, and two grandchildren, Stephen and Michael Ade.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Bob Hopp for his friendship, patience, and understanding.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.