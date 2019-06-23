Ronald D. "Ron" Del Frate

August 26, 1934 - June 19, 2019

Ronald (Ronnie) D. Del Frate, age 84, of Kenosha died peacefully at home on June 19, 2019 surrounded by family and his wife and love of 64 years, Rose Marie (Wurster) Del Frate.

Ronnie is survived by his siblings Marie Cristiano (Kenosha), Olga Randall (Kenosha), Jean Del Frate and Richard Del Frate – both of Crossville, TN; and sister-in-law Laurissa Mertins (Racine) and Irene Wurster (Galena, MO); Children: Catherine (Tod) Paulsen, Anthony (Sharon) Del Frate, Elizabeth (James) Gentile, James (Michelle) Del Frate, Frederick Del Frate, David (Megan) Del Frate and John (Pamela) Del Frate, and blessed with 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Nello and Amelia (Raffaelli) Del Frate, sister Alda and daughter Mary Rose.

Ronnie was born on August 26, 1934 in Kenosha. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School (Racine) where he met his first and forever love, Rose Marie. They married on November 25, 1954. Ronnie attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, OH and resumed his career at the family business, The Model Market, which served as a Columbus Park community cornerstone for three generations. He was a longtime member of Italian American Men's Society. He was an avid photographer/videographer and a member of the Kenosha Camera Club. Ronnie served as the Secretary for the Kenosha Food Dealers Association. He founded the Sheepshead card club, sang in the choir at the Kenosha Senior Center and enjoyed his previous memberships at the Kenosha Bowman and the Allemand Square Dancing clubs.

Ronnie was known by many, and loved by all. He was a humble, quiet man with a generous and kind heart and will be remembered for his bright smile and infectious laugh; his deep, unconditional love for his sweetheart and his commitment to his family and friends.

Thank you to our family & friends, Hospice Alliance and Dr. Neil Shepler and staff for your love, support, compassion and prayers.

Funeral Services honoring Ron's life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7400 Block of 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Ron will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143; Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 51358 or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated by the family.

