Ronald David Gardina

RACINE - Ronald David Gardina, passed away

on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter,

Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and

grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie,

Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.

Private family services were held.

For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special

way, memorials may be sent to the family to be

given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to

purchase a granite memorial book in his memory

or to Racine Heritage Museum.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479