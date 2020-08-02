1/1
Ronald David Gardina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald David Gardina

RACINE - Ronald David Gardina, passed away

on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter,

Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and

grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie,

Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.

Private family services were held.

For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special

way, memorials may be sent to the family to be

given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to

purchase a granite memorial book in his memory

or to Racine Heritage Museum.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved