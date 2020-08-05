1/1
Ronald F. Klein Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald F. Klein, Sr.

1939-2020

Ronald Frederick Klein, Sr., who just celebrated his 81st birthday, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Chicago, on July 28, 1939, he was the son of the late Fritz "Fred" and Elsa (Lotz) Klein, both German immigrants who arrived in America in 1926. He grew up an only child whose parents loved him dearly.

Raised a blue-collar individual, he had a strong work ethic. He spent time working for his father, who was a chef, but had interests of his own, and became skilled in residential HVAC and kitchen equipment. His successes there allowed him to start his own company in the 1970's, "C Appliance Service" and he did that for a number of years. In the winter of 1975, he started working for Marriott, which was just about to open Great America theme park for the first time. He enjoyed working there until he and Rosemary moved to Kenosha in 2004.

In 1966, he married Rosemary Battista in Milburn, IL. They moved to Gurnee and raised their two children there. After 53 years together, she preceded him in death on May 25, 2019.

He enjoyed automobiles of all types but had fond memories of his '59 Corvette and '65 Mustang and loved to share stories about them. A very social person, Ronald talked with people of all walks of life and had an infectious smile.

Survivors include two children, Ron (Kathy) Klein, Jr. of Kenosha, and Debbie (Richard) Schafer of Pleasant Prairie; six grandchildren, Michael (Aerial) Opal, Nicholas (Amanda) Schafer, Jamie Schafer, Jeffrey (Amy) Heischberg, Jonathon (Rachel) Heischberg, and Tyler (Sarah) Heischberg; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Hunter.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, no services will be held.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ronald's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved