Ronald F. Klein, Sr.

1939-2020

Ronald Frederick Klein, Sr., who just celebrated his 81st birthday, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Chicago, on July 28, 1939, he was the son of the late Fritz "Fred" and Elsa (Lotz) Klein, both German immigrants who arrived in America in 1926. He grew up an only child whose parents loved him dearly.

Raised a blue-collar individual, he had a strong work ethic. He spent time working for his father, who was a chef, but had interests of his own, and became skilled in residential HVAC and kitchen equipment. His successes there allowed him to start his own company in the 1970's, "C Appliance Service" and he did that for a number of years. In the winter of 1975, he started working for Marriott, which was just about to open Great America theme park for the first time. He enjoyed working there until he and Rosemary moved to Kenosha in 2004.

In 1966, he married Rosemary Battista in Milburn, IL. They moved to Gurnee and raised their two children there. After 53 years together, she preceded him in death on May 25, 2019.

He enjoyed automobiles of all types but had fond memories of his '59 Corvette and '65 Mustang and loved to share stories about them. A very social person, Ronald talked with people of all walks of life and had an infectious smile.

Survivors include two children, Ron (Kathy) Klein, Jr. of Kenosha, and Debbie (Richard) Schafer of Pleasant Prairie; six grandchildren, Michael (Aerial) Opal, Nicholas (Amanda) Schafer, Jamie Schafer, Jeffrey (Amy) Heischberg, Jonathon (Rachel) Heischberg, and Tyler (Sarah) Heischberg; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Hunter.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, no services will be held.

