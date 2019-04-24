Ronald J. Fahrenbacher

1942 - 2019

Ronald J. Fahrenbacher, 77, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on April 21, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Ill. on Feb. 23, 1942, to parents Frank and Lois (nee. Philbrook) Fahrenbacher. Ronald grew up in La. and attended Chalmette High School. After graduating, he went on to Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans. Additionally, Ronald received his Doctorate Degree from DePaul University in Chicago.

Ronald was very proud of his military service and served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander for 32 years, taking his family around the world with him. He worked as a JAG Officer (Attorney) while in the military, and later as the Assistant District Attorney for Kenosha County.

Ronald was a brilliant musician and played both the saxophone and flute. He was self-taught and could play both by ear. Ronald loved hobby farming, gardening, and tractors and took many enjoyable trips while traveling in his RV. He loved to watch movies, especially action ones. Ronald was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove. He had a unique sense of humor, was very intelligent and an all-around good man. More than anything, he loved spending time with family and taking care of them. He will be deeply missed.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothea; children, Heidi Fahrenbacher-deFrank, Gretchen (Gregory) Grencer-Liegel, and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Fahrenbacher; grandchildren, Austin, Wyatt, Avery, Griffin, and Gabriel; brother, Richard (Linda); sister, Terry; many other family, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Suellen.

Burial with full military honors will take place at the Fahrenbacher Family Farm in Springfield, Ill. at a later date.

Memorials to the in honor of Ronald are appreciated.

