Ronald Freyermuth

1935 - 2019

Ronald "Blacky" Freyermuth passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home with his family at his side.

Born July 13, 1935, in Kingston, Ma., he was the son of the late John F. and Olive (King) Freyermuth. Ronald attended local schools and graduated from Kingston High School.

Blacky proudly served in the US Army from December 2, 1955 until his honorable discharge on August 15, 1957.

He came to Wisconsin to visit an army buddy –it was then that he met and fell in love with Gail Breiby. They were married on Oct. 3, 1964, and made Wisconsin their home where they raised two children.

Blacky was employed with AMC/ Chrysler for 30 years and retired in 1989.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church; the UAW Local 72 and former member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. At a young age, he used to hitch hike to the golf course to caddy and grew to enjoy golfing so much that he was on many leagues throughout his life. Blacky was a fan of all sports; having a passion for watching them on TV; especially the Colts. He met monthly with his "breakfast club" and always looked forward to meeting them.

Above all, he felt his family was the most important, making time for them all; but especially for his grandson, Connor.

Ron is survived by his wife, Gail; his children, Colleen (Rich) MacBeth of North Bend, Ore. and Jackie Freyermuth of Milwaukee; grandson, Connor MacBeth and three brothers, Dexter, Robert and Dennis, all of Ma.

Funeral Service honoring Ronald's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home with full military honors. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial remembrances to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53140, would be appreciated by the family.

