Ronald Gene Sturcyz Kenosha-Ron passed peacefully after a long illness on April 31st at age 66. To celebrate his life a private family gathering will take place at a later date at their home in Ft Myers Florida. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory William J. Althaus - Associate 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.