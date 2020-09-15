1/1
Ronald Irven Cates
Ronald Irven Cates

1939 - 2020

Ronald Irven Cates, 81 years old of Wilmot, WI passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born February 23, 1939 in Woodstock, IL the son of the late Irven Dale and Betty (nèe Greer) Cates. He was a graduate of Wilmot High School Class of 1956 and served his country proudly in the National Guard for 7 years during the Berlin Crisis. On May 9, 1959, Ron married Diane Lois at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster, WI. They were longtime parishioners of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wilmot, where he served as a eucharistic minister and lector. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8108, the Wilmot Fire Department, the Silver Lake Sportsman's Club and spent his career as a tool and die maker at Woodstock Die Casting and Intermatic in Spring Grove, IL. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, camping, and especially spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Diane; their five children, Dave (Joan), Deb (Jim) Minnis, Sue (Shelly), Dale (Renette), and Julie (Dave) Linton; their 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and many friends.

The family would like to extend its appreciation and special thanks to the Aurora Health at Home team and the doctors and staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 from Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002 to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30100 Wilmot Rd., Wilmot, WI 53192. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be private for family at a later date in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Ron's memory.



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 15, 2020.
