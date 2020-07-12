Ronald J. Christman

1927 - 2020

Ronald J. Christman, age 93 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving daughter's on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Home Inspired Senior Living.

Born in Chicago, IL on July 3, 1927, he was the son of the late George and Marie (Kox) Christman.

Ron spent five years of study in the Seminary Orders at the St. Thomas Aquinas Priory in River Forest, home to the Dominican Landmark. There he attained a Master of Arts in both Theology and Philosophy. He then attended St. Norbert's College, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education, graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors.

Ron met the love of his life Jane (George) Christman in Oconto, WI., when he dined at the Tommy Store Restaurant owned by Jane's mother. They were united in marriage on August 2, 1958 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stiles, WI. In 1960, they moved to Kenosha both fulfilling teaching positions and together they built a new home.

On September 17, 1945, he was ordered to report for induction into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Mannheim Germany, where he aided in the post war effort as a broadcaster and logistics supervisor.

His passion for teaching began at the Oconto High School, followed by 33 years with K.U.S.D. at Bradford and Lincoln High Schools, teaching English, Spanish and Latin. Ron was recognized with the K.U.S.D Distinguished High School Teacher of the Year Award.

Ron and Jane owned and operated Christman's Boy Blue and Custard in two locations: one on Sheridan Road, and another on Roosevelt Road. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was a dedicated teacher, a devout Catholic and loved running the ice cream stores. After retiring and selling the businesses, Ron and Jane spent their golden years living in Clearwater, FL where they enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling and walks around the Serendipity Park. He was an avid golfer and a true "Greenbay Packers Fan" where he was raised and grew up in Greenbay, WI. Ron was also very athletic playing on many baseball, football and basketball teams as a youth through his college years!

Ron was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and faith was of fundamental importance to him. Each Christmas, he read and discussed the Bible with his children and grandchildren, always reminding us of the importance of spirituality in our lives.

Ron is survived by his three daughters, Andrea (Paul) Weisner, Cheryl (Robert Brand) Christman and Allyson (Terence) Majors; his nine grandchildren; and his 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his son, Jeffery Baumgart-Christman; his brothers, Carrol Christman and George Christman; his grandsons, Jacob Christman and Jeffery Tranberg.

Funeral services honoring Ronald's life will be held privately. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Ronald will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

