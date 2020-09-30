1/1
Ronald Klausch
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Klausch

1958 - 2020

Kenosha - Ronald Klausch, age 62, passed away September 25, 2020 with family at his side at Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie.  Ron was born on September 15, 1958 to Erwin and Hedwig (Greiger) Klausch. He loved being a dad and took a lot of pride in his daughters and their accomplishments. Ron attended Crossway Church and really looked up to Pastor Mike Bullmore. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers and collecting sports memorabilia over the years. Ron had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh.  His fondest memories were at his parent's lake house near Minocqua, Wisconsin where he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, playing baseball, and taking his kids on scooter rides. Ron took an appreciation for the little things in life, like taking the time to look and admire the moon, watch birds with his granddaughter, or enjoy walks along the lake.

Despite his family's best efforts to help guide him down a road to recovery, Ron lost his battle to a disease that took hold of him, one that he struggled with throughout his life.  Although heartbroken, his family finds comfort in knowing he is finally at peace and no longer suffering.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Heather Gordon, Beth (Paul) Weller, and Amanda (Tyler) Davis; grandchildren, Riley Weller and Jackson Gordon;  mother of his three daughters, Diana Klausch; sisters, Angie Klausch and Ellie Orth; sister-in-law, Peggy Klausch; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and supporters from AA. 

Ron was welcomed into heaven by his mom, dad and younger brother, Joel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. 

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Bruch Funeral Home,  3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, Wisconsin 53142 on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

262-878-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved