Ronald Klausch

1958 - 2020

Kenosha - Ronald Klausch, age 62, passed away September 25, 2020 with family at his side at Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie. Ron was born on September 15, 1958 to Erwin and Hedwig (Greiger) Klausch. He loved being a dad and took a lot of pride in his daughters and their accomplishments. Ron attended Crossway Church and really looked up to Pastor Mike Bullmore. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers and collecting sports memorabilia over the years. Ron had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. His fondest memories were at his parent's lake house near Minocqua, Wisconsin where he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, playing baseball, and taking his kids on scooter rides. Ron took an appreciation for the little things in life, like taking the time to look and admire the moon, watch birds with his granddaughter, or enjoy walks along the lake.

Despite his family's best efforts to help guide him down a road to recovery, Ron lost his battle to a disease that took hold of him, one that he struggled with throughout his life. Although heartbroken, his family finds comfort in knowing he is finally at peace and no longer suffering.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Heather Gordon, Beth (Paul) Weller, and Amanda (Tyler) Davis; grandchildren, Riley Weller and Jackson Gordon; mother of his three daughters, Diana Klausch; sisters, Angie Klausch and Ellie Orth; sister-in-law, Peggy Klausch; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and supporters from AA.

Ron was welcomed into heaven by his mom, dad and younger brother, Joel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Bruch Funeral Home, 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, Wisconsin 53142 on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

