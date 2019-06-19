Ronald Kuehl

1934-2019

Ronald Kuehl passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after battling with Alzheimer's Dementia. The son of the late Emil and Frieda (Zigler) Kuehl.

Ronald was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Jan. 22, 1934. He was educated in the schools of Muskego, graduating from Waukesha, Wis. He married Barbara Newbury-Jones on Aug. 29, 1973, in Waukegan, Ill. Ronald was a member of the United States Army for 30 years and the United States Air Force for 4 years. He retired in 1985 as a Supply Sargent. Ronald's hobbies included collecting stamps and coins, model trains and airplanes, loved math, playing horse shoes and dart ball, camping, boating, traveling, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Barbara Kuehl of Bristol, Wis.; children, Debbie (Tim) Hendricks of MS; Samuel Jones of Hortonville, Wis.; Donna (Tom) Zivney of Eagle, Wis.; Jennifer (Tom) Parkhurst of Cornell, Wis.; Leonard Jones of Milwaukee, Wis.; Karen (Randy) Nichols of Gilman, Wis.; and Sheri (Perry) Villani of Pleasant Prairie, WI; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Ronald is preceded in death by his son, Gary Anthony Jones and his brother, Gerald Kuehl.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 p.m.until 6 p.m. with Military Honors and memorial services to follow 6 p.m.

