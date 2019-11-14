Kenosha News

Ronald L. Shingleton (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. Shingleton.
Service Information
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL
60048
(847)-362-3009
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Zion Church of God –The Fathers House
2700 Eshcol Ave
Zion, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald L. Shingleton

January 9, 1938 - October 19, 2019

Ronald L. Shingleton, 81, of Pleasant Prairie, WI. passed away suddenly on Sat.Oct. 19, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born Jan. 9, 1938 in Charleston, W.VA and was a former pastor for the Church of God in several locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. Ron was also a security guard for the Allied Universal Corporation at the time of his death.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Marcy Shingleton; 4 children, Pam, Debbie, Martha (Dale) Gustum and Ronald L. Shingleton, Jr. 11 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren; 4 sisters, Mary, Nancy, Myrna and Ruth and his brother Jim.

Visitation followed by a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at the Zion Church of God –The Fathers House, 2700 Eshcol Ave. Zion, IL 60099. Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Phillip A. Dane

Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Ltd.

120 W. Park Avenue

Libertyville, IL 60048

[email protected]

847-362-3009
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.