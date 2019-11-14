Ronald L. Shingleton

January 9, 1938 - October 19, 2019

Ronald L. Shingleton, 81, of Pleasant Prairie, WI. passed away suddenly on Sat.Oct. 19, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born Jan. 9, 1938 in Charleston, W.VA and was a former pastor for the Church of God in several locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. Ron was also a security guard for the Allied Universal Corporation at the time of his death.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Marcy Shingleton; 4 children, Pam, Debbie, Martha (Dale) Gustum and Ronald L. Shingleton, Jr. 11 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren; 4 sisters, Mary, Nancy, Myrna and Ruth and his brother Jim.

Visitation followed by a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at the Zion Church of God –The Fathers House, 2700 Eshcol Ave. Zion, IL 60099. Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

