Ronald R. Bezotte 1933 - 2020 Ronald R. Bezotte, age 87, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born on March 28, 1933 in Kenosha to Walter and Jane Bezotte and he attended local area schools. He married Jane Andersen on August 22, 1953 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Ronald worked as a welder for over 30 years at American Motors. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Ronald was a Golden Gloves boxer and avid hunter. One of his greatest joys was antique cars including restoring and owning a Model A. He was preceded in death by, his parents; his wife, Jane in 2017 and his sister, Rochelle WIppo. Ronald is survived by, his son, Jeffrey (Kathie) Bezotte of Racine; three daughters, Susan (Alan) Jones of Florence, WI, Sharon (Michael) Steckbauer of White Lake and Maria Douglas of Kenosha; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; his sister Charmaine Sullivan as well as other family and friends. Private family services for Ronald were privately held. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.