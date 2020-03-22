Ronald R. Krahn

1956 - 2020

Ronald R. Krahn, age 63 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Kenosha on December 18, 1956, he was the son of Richard and Bethel (Gillmore) Krahn. Ron attended local schools and was a 1975 graduate of Tremper High School. In 1979, he graduated from Loyola University in Chicago with his Bachelor's Degree in Business.

For the last five years, Ron was employed as a Grocery Store Manager with Festival Foods. Previously, he was employed with Gold's Pick N' Save and Piggly Wiggly.

For 26 years, Ron lived in Saukville, WI and he moved to Kenosha eight years ago.

He was a former 4-H member and a Civil War enthusiast. Ron enjoyed spending time woodworking, hunting, fishing and playing cards. He loved raising animals around the hobby farm, spending time in his beloved city, New Orleans and visiting National Parks around the U.S.

He is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Bethel Krahn; his children, Jennifer (Kenneth) Loades, Richard (Fiancéee-Ashley Hartwig), and Gregory (Bailey Schneekloth) Krahn; his sisters, Sandra (Timon) Costello and Laurie (John) Tierney; and his nieces and nephews, Bethany Costello, Eric Costello, John Tierney and Anne Tierney and cousin and close friend, Randy Gillmore.

Due to growing concerns of COVD-19 and in accordance with the U.S. Government and the State of Wisconsin Emergency Orders, funeral services for Ron will be held privately.

