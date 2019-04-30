Ronald Rzeplinski

1933 - 2019

Ronald C. Rzeplinski, 86, of Spooner, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home.

Ronald Casimer Rzeplinski was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Casimer and Lillian (Jankowski) Rzeplinski. He was raised in Chicago until his senior year of high school when his family moved to Kenosha, Wis.

Ron graduated from high school in Kenosha in 1951 and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Ron spent three years in the Marines and served during the Korean War. For his time in service he was honored with the National Defense Service Ribbon, United Nations Service Medal and Korean ServiceMedal. Upon his honorable discharge, Ron returned to Kenosha where he began work with Studios of Potente where he redecorated and painted church interiors.

Ron met Mary Ann Klitzke at a drive-in diner in Kenosha and began dating shortly thereafter. On Sept. 14, 1957, Ron was joined in marriage to Mary.

Ron purchased Lakeview Paint Store with his cousin Eddie Jankowski. They continued to operate it and changed the name into Lakeview Decorating. In 2000, Ron retired and moved to Spooner, Wis., where he and his family had been visiting for many years. Ron enjoyed refurbishing cars which always included U.S. Marine and Polish Eagle decals. He also like to listen to blues music, watch Wisconsin sports teams and indulging in sweets.

Ron is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; four children, Jay (Nancy) of Salem, Wis., James of Elkhorn, Wis., Julie of Kenosha, Wis., and Jill of Wheatland, Wis.; one grandson, Chaz (Suzie) of Oak Creek, Wis.; two great grandchildren, Archer and Maxwell; two nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth.

A funeral service celebrating Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at the Spooner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded by the Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.