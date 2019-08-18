Ronald T. Wojtak

1954 - 2019

Ronald T. Wojtak, age 64 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on December 21, 1954 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Richard and Anne (Steplyk) Wojtak. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he attended St. Casimir Catholic Elementary school and was a 1973 graduate from St. Joseph High School. Ron was a wrestler and took the State Championship title for his weight class in 1972 and 1973. He was inducted into the St. Joseph Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He furthered his education by obtaining an associate degree in Machine Tool Operation from Gateway Technical College; where he proudly took the State Championship in his weight class for another two years!

He was employed with the City of Kenosha Parks Department performing maintenance repair for 34 years; retiring on April 4, 2019. He received a commendation from Mayor Antaramian for his professionalism and dedication to the City of Kenosha; who was an asset not only to the city but whose devotion to the citizens of Kenosha, exemplifies the best of the city's workforce. Ron also worked part time in maintenance and as the boiler engineer at St. Joseph High School. He was organized and talented in fixing just about anything; readily sharing his knowledge with others. His motto was, "If I can't fix it, it ain't broke".

On May 18, 1985, at St. Matthew Episcopal Church, he married Teresa A. Howard. They were blessed with 3 children and 34 years together. He was a great husband and father; always supporting the activities of their children in church, sports, band or theater.

Ron also gave of his time and talents to also help the Kiwanis with Taste of Wisconsin and active at the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. A member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Ron was the Athletic Director for decades, President of the Holy Name Society and played a key part for the annual festivals along with the Holy Rosary and Holy Name Sports Nights. A fan of Wisconsin sports, Ron organized group bus trips to the Kingfish, Brewers and Badger games. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers too.

At a young age, Ron was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the highest rank, Eagle Scout. The traits of an Eagle Scout truly describe Ron's character throughout his life- trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave and reverent.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Terry; children, Matthew Wojtak, Megan (Rich) Hobson and Sara Wojtak; his siblings, Bob (Toni) Wojtak, Rita Cusack, Rick (Dorothy) Wojtak, Ruth (Jim) Burken, Roger (Nancy) Wojtak and Ray (Claire) Wojtak ; along with many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother in law, Allan Cusack.

Funeral Services honoring Ron's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private inurnment will take place. A gathering of relatives and friends for Ron will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family would be appreciated for a park bench dedicated in Ron's memory.

Special thanks to Neuro Oncology Staff at Froedtert Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Ron.

