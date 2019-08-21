Kenosha News

Ronald T. Wojtak (1954 - 2019)
  • "Ron gave so much of himself in helping others. He made this..."
    - Bob Lee
  • "Condolences"
    - Mike Hopkins
  • "Ruth and the Wojtak family: So sorry to hear of Ron's..."
    - Carol Arentz Grasso
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "Terry I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. Please..."
    - Dawn Hilty
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
2224 45th Street
Ronald T. Wojtak

1954 - 2019

Ronald T. Wojtak, age 64 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services honoring Ron's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private inurnment will take place. A gathering of relatives and friends for Ron will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family would be appreciated for a park bench dedicated in Ron' memory.

Aug. 21, 2019
