Ronald T. Wojtak
1954 - 2019
Ronald T. Wojtak, age 64 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services honoring Ron's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private inurnment will take place. A gathering of relatives and friends for Ron will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family would be appreciated for a park bench dedicated in Ron' memory.
