Ronald W. ""Ron"" Behm

December 16, 1929 - January 17, 2020

Ronald W. "Ron" Behm passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born in Antigo, Wisconsin on December 16, 1929. His parents were William H. and Lydia Behm. Ron attended Antigo High School and graduated in 1947. He then attended college at the Wisconsin Institute of Technology in Platteville, Wisconsin and the University of Illinois at Urbana, Illinois. He graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering. He then was employed by the Alcoa Mining Company at Rosiclare, Illinois. In 1954 he entered the Army serving 2 years in Germany as a topographic surveyor for the Army Corps of Engineers. Upon discharge in 1957 he was employed by the City of Lake Forest. After 33 years he retired in 1990 as Lake Forest City Engineer.

He was a past president of the Lake County chapter of Professional Engineers and the Lake Branch of the American Public Works Association. He was a long time active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lake Forest and especially enjoyed singing in the choir. He enjoyed playing golf, meeting with a circle of friends for Tuesday lunch and cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Carol of 55 years, two children Amy Meinerts (Michael) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Andrew Behm (Tracy) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Austin Meinerts, Nicholas Behm and Adam Behm. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters. A visitation will be held from 10 am – 11 am on Friday, January 31 with a celebration of life to start at 11 am all at Faith Lutheran Church in Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 680 Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL or a charity of ones choice in loving memory of Ron. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com