Ronald W. Brown

Ronald W. Brown, 72, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Froedtert South- St. Catherine's Medical Center.

Ron was born on January 17, 1947 in Libertyville, Ill., the son of the late Jack and Betty (Barnhart) Brown. He attended local schools and graduated from Warren Township High School, Class of '66.

Ron joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country with two tours in Vietnam from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970.

On June 21, 1976, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Cheryl Geske. They were together for 31 years. Cheryl proceeded him in death on July 4, 2007.

Ron was an automotive mechanic and retired in 1999. He was a lifetime member of the Kroozers of Northern Illinoiz Car Club, loved going to car shows and enjoyed cruising in his '58 Chevy Impala.

Casinos, traveling and spending winters at the Blueberry Hill RV Resort in Bushnell, FL brought enjoyment in Ron's life. He was a handy man, a very caring person and would lend a hand to anyone.

Left to cherish Ron's memory includes his significant other of 12 years, Grace Toldness; step children, Teresa (Eugene) Vaughan, Jaime (Jerry) Dugan; step grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Suhling, Colin Dugan and Noah Dugan; half-brother, Robert (Patricia) Friedle of Minn.; sister in law, Marge Merlo and dear friend, Jeani Schmidt.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Kristen and staff (Froedtert -St. Catherine's) for the loving care she provided Ron and the family.

Funeral services will be private as per his request. Memorials in Ron's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com