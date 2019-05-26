Kenosha News

Ronald Wiley

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Ronald James Wiley

1957 - 2019

Ronald James Wiley, age 61, answered the call of his Loving Savior on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Racine, Wis..

A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 p.m,. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from noon until the time of service. Ronald's Father-In-Law, Bishop Raymond L. Webb will be the eulogist. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.



Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 26, 2019
