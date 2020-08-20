Rosalie C. Gentile

1934-2020

Rosalie C. Gentile, 86, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on March 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Angeline (Arena) Rizzo.

On November 24, 1960, she married Robert Gentile at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Faith and the congregation at Holy Rosary, which was her second home, were extremely important to her. She was one of the first children to be baptized there, was an affiliate of The Augustinians, and served as the church secretary from 1970 until her retirement 36 years later in 2006. Rosalie was involved in every church activity and celebrated all Holy days of obligation.

Aside from her love of God, Rosalie had a great love for her family and friends with whom she enjoyed entertaining in her home and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert; four daughters, Lisa (Roy Stone) Gentile of Kenosha, Carla (Brandon Day) Gentile and Maria (Hayley Brebner) Gentile, both of Los Angeles, CA, and Sabrina Gentile of Madison; two grandsons, Michael (Aleli) Davey and Dominic Gentile; two great-grandsons, Leo and John; and two special nieces, Rhonda Rizzo and Mari Cucunato. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceding Rosalie in death are her parents; two brothers, Michael and John Rizzo; and her niece, Lara Rizzo.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 22nd, at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St., at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place privately at St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held the night prior, Friday, August 21st, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Facial coverings are required to attend services. Memorials to Holy Rosary Parish or a charity of your choosing in Rosalie's name would be appreciated by the family.

