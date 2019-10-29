Rosalie McGibany

Rosalie McGibany, 94, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19.

Rosalie was born on December 13, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Brom) Maly.

On June 5, 1948 Rosalie married her husband, Wayne, in Chicago. Together they moved to Kenosha. They were blessed with two daughters and 51 years in marriage.

Rosalie loved spending time outdoors; the hotter the better. She enjoyed gardening and attending church. She also delighted in visits from friends and family, always having tea and her famous zucchini bread ready.

She will be missed by her surviving daughter,Terry McGibany; granddaughters, Gwen (TJ) Tifft, Jenna (Jake) Smith, Claire Hansen; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Ava Tifft, Emma, Matthew and Penelope Smith. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Gail; and brother, John.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, November 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., with memorial services to follow at 4 p.m. Private burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

