Rosaura Crespo

1933 - 2019

Rosaura Crespo, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

She was born on July 17, 1933 to the late Francisco and Eufemia Cordova in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

In 1952 she married Juan Crespo in Puerto Rico. He preceded her in death in September of 1998.

Rosaura worked as a seamstress for Jockey for several years.

Rosaura attended the Spanish Pentecostal Church M.I.

Rosaura loved to sing, play the tambourine, cooking and being a hostess. She was a gentle and kind-hearted woman. Most of all, she loved being a Pastor's wife.

Rosaura is survived by her sons Henry Crespo of Kenosha, Isaias (Clarice) Crespo of FL and Elius (Herminia) Crespo of Kenosha, her nine grandchildren, her six great grandchildren and her siblings Radames Cordova of Puerto Rico, Francisco Cordova Jr. of Milwaukee, Ruben Cordova of OH and Noemi Cordova of Puerto Rico.

She is preceded in death by hers Jerry Crespo and Juan Crespo and a brother Jaime Cordova.

Funeral Services for Rosaura will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m. at the Kenosha Family Church (3910 – 27th St.). Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place on Friday, June 21st at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park (33100 N Hunt Club Road, Libertyville, IL).

