Rose A. Birkholz June 13, 1929 - May 17, 2020 Rose A. Birkholz, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Azura Memory Care at age 90. Rose was born on June 13, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Carmella (Constanti) Piccolo. Rose was a lifelong resident of Kenosha. She attended Bradford High School. On June 19, 1948 she was united in marriage to William H. Birkholz at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2002. Rose was a member of St Mark's Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Magnificat Ministry. She was employed as a cashier with Piggly Wiggly for many years until her retirement in 1991. Following her retirement she worked part time at St. Mark's Church and Caterpillar College. After retirement Rose loved to hang out with her brother Alex. Together they enjoyed watching old movies, long car rides, going out to dinner and cooking. Rose is survived by her children, Carol (David Shapiro) Schindler, William A. (Gay Anne) Birkholz, Patricia (Eric) Brown and Melissa (Joe) Baldus; her grandchildren, Paul Birkholz, Brianna Keene and Ian Keene. In addition to her parents, and her husband, William Birkholz, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Carmella, Mary, Lena, Yolanda, her two brothers, Alex and Arthur, and her grandson, Craig Birkholz. Funeral services honoring Rose's life will be held privately. Entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 620 S. 76th Street, Ste. 160, West Allis, WI 53214, on-line at www.alz.org or to a favorite charity of your choice. The family would like extend a special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care for their compassionate, kind and loving care they provided Rose. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.