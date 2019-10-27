Rose Bilotti

1935 - 2019

Rose Bilotti, 83 years old of Kenosha, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, with her family at her side.

She was born November 7, 1935, the daughter of the late Pepino and Assunta (Grimoli) Gallo in Bruce, Province of Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy. As a small child, she moved to the Province of Cosenza in Calabria, Italy. On June 3, 1956, she married the love of her life, Mario Bilotti in Italy and settled in Kenosha in 1957, where she and Mario owned and operated The Italian Pavilion Restaurant for many years.

Rose was a devout Catholic with a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was known as a very generous woman, often donating food from their restaurant to local clergy, churches, and fundraisers.

Rose was an outstanding baker and enjoyed sharing her baked goods with family and friends. In their younger years, Rose and Mario were avid walkers. Rose had a servant heart, and with that came her desire to learn to drive a car at age 44, so she could be available to assist her family and friends with their travels.

Survivors includer her husband, Mario, who took exceptional care of Rose; three children, Lillian (Dr. William) Jeranek of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Mary Sue Bilotti of Kenosha, WI, and Mario M. (Sarah) Bilotti of Kenosha, WI; siblings, Maria (Pasquale) Imbrogno of Italy, Letizia (Phillip) Rizzitano of Kenosha, WI, Erminia (the late Silverio) Tucci of Italy, and Raffale (Amelia) Gallo of Italy; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew, Mark, Zachary, Katherine, Michael, Lucas, Francesca, and Marissa; and nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her devoted sister and best friend, Letizia.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter Church or Hospice Alliance, are appreciated.

