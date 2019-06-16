Rose Mary Athey

1949-2019

Rose Mary Athey, 69, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on Sept. 28, 1949, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of the late Frank and Betty (Shones) Peplinski. She was educated in the schools of Bristol. Mary married William "Bill" Athey on Nov. 15, 1966, in Crown Point, Ind.

For many years, Mary operated the Athey Adult Family Home where she welcomed veterans and elderly to live in the home and treated them like family. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, especially spending time with her family, friends, and beloved dogs, Chubby and Sweetie.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Athey of Kenosha; children, Tina (Dave) Minnoch of Kenosha, William (Crystal) Athey of Union Grove, Brandy (Tim) Kirton of Paddock Lake; brothers, Franklin (Edie) Peplinski of Texas, Eugene (Peggy) Peplinski of Kenosha; sisters, Carol Allen, Angie Young both of Kenosha; many grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her infant son, Shawn, and sisters, Bonnie and LaDonna.

Mary will be most remembered for her incredible spirit, strength, and how she cared for others. She will forever be missed.

A Celebration of Life picnic will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, Wis.

