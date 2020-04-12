Rosemary (Reid) Burrow

April 26, 1927 - March 26, 2020

Rosemary (Reid) Burrow, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Brookside Care Center under Hospice care.

Born April 26, 1927 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of James and Margaret (Halberstadt) Reid. On June 12, 1948 she married the love of her life, Fred W Burrow Jr, in Kenosha. After Fred retired, they moved to Brooksville, Florida. After Fred passed, she moved back to Kenosha to be close to family. She moved into Library Terrace Assisted Living and was given the outstanding care and attention by the staff along with enjoying the company of the residents.

Rosemary graduated from Mary D Bradford High School. She briefly worked at Johns Manville in Waukegan, IL as an inspector during WWII.

After Fred returned from the war, they married and raised 4 sons.

Rosemary and Fred were very active together, which included artistic roller skating. They would travel to roller rinks in the area to perform couples dances to live organ music. In retirement, she also enjoyed both playing and watching tennis.

Rosemary is survived by her sons, Thomas (Penny), Bruce Sr (Chris), and Randy (Maria Brandon); grandchildren, Karen, Kevin, Andrew, Bruce Jr, Melissa, Elizabeth, Ryan, Susan and Eric along with nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, son Jeffrey, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Norma Burrow.

Special thanks goes out to Library Terrace Assisted Living, Froedtert Hospital South, Brookside Care Center and Hospice Alliance for the extraordinary attention to care that was provided.

Private interment and a celebration of her life with the family will be held at a later date at Bruch Funeral Home and Sunset Ridge Cemetery.

