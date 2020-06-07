Rosemary Jean Johnson

1930 - 2020

Rosemary J. Johnson (nee Van Zile), age 90, of Sun City, AZ was called home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 while under the care of Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, AZ. She was born in Kenosha on May 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert P. and Fay M. (Nee: Field) Van Zile. She attended St. Thomas Catholic grade school and graduated in 1947 from Mary D. Bradford High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, John H. Johnson on September 3, 1949 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 70 wonderful years of life together. She was a long time member of St. Paul's and later American Lutheran Church in Sun City and Shepherd of the Lakes in St. Germain, WI.

Rosemary worked for several years at Carthage College in student services in the union. She and John enjoyed 31 years of retirement together, most spent traveling between their homes in St. Germain, WI and Sun City, AZ. She was proficient at knitting, bridge, organizing and was an avid reader. She traveled to many countries with John and was always interested in learning something new. Rosemary especially loved her time at the lake in St. Germain and spending wonderful times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband John, daughter Janet L. (William) Rudhman, son John R. (Sally) Johnson; grandchildren Megan (Ben) Roe, Jennifer (Brandon) Allen, Lindsay Rudhman & James (Buffy) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Connor Roe & Travis and Taylor Allen. She is also survived by a sister Luann (the late Donald) Wildenberg of Kenosha and several nieces and a nephew.

Reunited in heaven with her parents; her brothers, Robert Richard & James Gilbert Van Zile, an infant sister, Dorothy Van Zile & a great-grandson John Roe.

Rosemary was loved in life and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held later when it is determined to be safe to gather once again.

Memorials in Rosemary's name may be directed to:

Hospice of the Valley

Thunderbird Palliative Care Inpatient Unit

1510 E Flower St.

Phoenix, AZ 85014-9918

Arrangements made by Neptune Society.