Rosemary Michaelene Klein

1947 - 2019

Rosemary Michaelene Klein, known as "Tuti" by her family, 71, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Froedtert South-St. Cathe ine's Medical Center Campus.

Born in Chicago on Sept. 4, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian (Chiminello) Battista.

On July 15, 1966, she married Ronald Klein and together they moved to Kenosha from Gurnee in 2004.

Rosemary was employed at Abbott Labs, RT Engineering, and most recently at A&A Insurance in Gurnee. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and bowling. She also enjoyed playing the piano and the accordion. Most of all, Rose enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, including her California family.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Klein, Sr. of Pleasant Prairie; two children, Ron (Kathy) Klein, Jr. of Kenosha and Debbie (Richard) Schafer of Pleasant Prairie; a sister, Kathleen (Larry) Cooper of Elkhorn, Wis.; six grandchildren, Michael (Aerial) Opal, Nicholas Schafer, Jamie Schafer, Jeffrey (Amy) Heischberg, Jonathon Heischberg, and Tyler Heischberg; two great-grandchildren, Blake Beall and Hunter Heischberg; and three nieces, Lenora (Jeff Gajdos) Ludzack, Michelle Conner, and Natalie (Joe) McEwen.

In keeping with Rosemary's wishes, there will be no services.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533