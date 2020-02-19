Rosina Brand

1924-2020

Rosina Brand, 95, of Kenosha, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 20, 1924, in Mondovi, she was the daughter of the late Sigfried and Louise (Pickler) Weiss.

She lived on a farm and helped to raise her six younger siblings. At age eighteen, she moved to Kenosha at the start of WWII to work in a factory for the war effort. She soon met her husband, John "Jack" Brand and they married on February 19, 1946.

Rose was a deeply faithful woman, dedicated to serving her family, church, and community. She was a Sunday school teacher for the Church of Nazarene for over forty years. She volunteered at Kenosha Hospital for many years, and was also a volunteer teacher's assistant in the Kenosha School District. She made her home a warm, loving place, where she always welcomed and cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

She will be lovingly missed by her four children, Maxine (John) Pitts, Janet Minkey, Gary (Patricia) Brand, and Rosalie Cowick; grandchildren, Heather Pitts, Johnny (Laurie) Pitts, Donny (Krissy) Minkey, David (Marcy) Minkey, Christopher (Julia) Brand, Kelly (Brandon) Koll, Jeremy (Jodi) Cowick, and Lucas Cowick; 19 greatgrandchildren; five great-greatgrandchildren; five siblings, Bill (Zita) Weiss, Sig (Denise) Weiss, Jr., Roland Weiss, Tom (Judy) Weiss, and Laura Weiss-Berger. She is further survived by friends and family members.

Preceding her in death is her husband, John "Jack" Brand; a brother, Awald Weiss; and a sister, Eileen Butler.

Whether she was volunteering at the church, making her famous fudge or award-winning hot cross buns, or spending time with her grandchildren, Rose was a quiet, humble woman whose generous spirit touched everyone who knew her. Her kindness and grace will stay with her family always.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, at Kenosha Family Church, 3910 27th Street, Kenosha, WI, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

