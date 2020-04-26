Roy Clay Lomax

March 13th, 1964 - March 28th, 2020

Roy Clay Lomax, died peacefully at the age of 56 surrounded by family and in the comfort of his home after a short battle with lung cancer on March 28th, 2020 in Ingleside, IL.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Helsel; his siblings, Otis McCollum and Patricia Henry; his daughters Karena & Alicia Lomax; his grandson, Luca Jones; former spouse and mother of his children, Linda Casey. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond C. Lomax.

Roy Lomax was born on March 13th, 1964 in Fulton, KY to Raymond Lomax and Gloria Helsel. Roy was known to have a strong work ethic, love and respect for nature and generosity toward neighbors and those in need. He was self-reliant, resilient and had a simple lifestyle. He loved a good party and laughs; testing the limits of his speakers and working on his home and yard. Roy's greatest success was having two perfect girls who he loved and protected from birth. He was grateful for his mom, Gloria, who came to live with him after his diagnosis and the life-long companionship of his brother, Otis.

Roy Clay Lomax (RC) had a big heart and left a big legacy within his family. He will be deeply loved and missed by all.

Memorial services will be postponed due to Stay-at-home orders.