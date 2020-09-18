Ruby Faye Smith

1924 - 2020

Ruby Faye Smith ("Sweetheart"), of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away on September 15, 2020 at her home, following a brief illness.

Ruby was born on September 14, 1924 in Mantachie, MS to Marvin O. Harbor and Myrtle Effie (Cannon) Harbor, and attended school in Mantachie. On September 16, 1942, Ruby married Millard B. Smith, who would be her husband for the next 59 years. Several years after marrying, Ruby and Millard moved north to Kenosha, WI, then eventually settling in Winthrop Harbor. Ruby was a member of Lakeside Community Church in Zion, IL.

Ruby worked for many years as a server at Rooks' Restaurant in Zion. She was a devoted homemaker who lovingly welcomed many friends, neighbors, and others into her home, often to enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal she had prepared. Ruby was an avid shopper who would frequently be heard whistling a happy tune as she browsed the aisles of the stores, while Millard waited patiently in the car for her to finish. She began singing at the age of 6 in church, and throughout her life enjoyed both playing her guitar and singing a wide variety of songs. Ruby's yodeling talents helped her to become a bit of a local celebrity, as on many occasions people would ask her to yodel – whether they were at parties, in restaurants, in the doctor's office, or anyplace else.

Ruby enjoyed a full and active life, and was blessed by the many friends she made over the years. She was a longtime member of Weight Losers Club in Kenosha, and was thankful for their support in helping her to accomplish her goals. Ruby was also an active member of both the "Queen Bees of Zion" Red Hat Society and the Kenosha Red Hats, participating in parades, Senior Prom, senior Spelling Bees, and many other activities. In addition, Ruby volunteered into her nineties with Meals on Wheels, oftentimes delivering meals to people younger than she was. Ruby's Christian faith was a source of encouragement for her throughout her life, and the promise of heaven helped her to finish her earthly life with hope, peace, and confidence.

In the years to come, Ruby's life and legacy will be celebrated by her son, Jimmie (Cheryl), of Winthrop Harbor; two grandsons, Brandon (Amy) of Lindenhurst, IL, and Jason (Erica) of Winthrop Harbor; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Maggie, and Kylie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard; their son, Johnnie, of Mantachie, MS; her sister, Ola Harbor Crittenden of Cleveland, TN; and her brother, James Harbor, of Kernersville, NC.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL, on Saturday, September 19 at 11:00am, the Rev. John Davis and the Rev. Brandon Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 100 Tri State International, Lincolnshire, IL, 60069, or at www.cancer.org. Ruby's family also thanks Congdon Funeral Home in Zion, IL and STAR Hospice in Gurnee, IL for their services and care during this time. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.