Ruby Jewel Gascoigne

August 12, 1920-December 27, 2019

Ruby was a long time resident of Kenosha and recently moved to Tx. with her daughter. She passed away at her home there. She is preceded in death by a son Terry Scott, her husband George and grandson Cory three sisters Effie, Nell and Imogene, and three brothers Johnny, Tom and Wayne. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Newton) two sons Dennis and Brian, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her brother Ronald Gibbons of KY.

Ruby was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 7333 Greenbay Road Kenosha, Wi. Saturday January 11th at 1pm.

There will be no graveside service.

Plants only please