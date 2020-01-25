Rudolph (Rudy) A. Klees

October 20, 1930 – January 19, 2020

Rudy A. Klees (89) late of Kenosha, long time resident of Sun City, Arizona passed away peacefully at Banner Hospital & Medical Center after a brief & sudden illness. His devotion and lively humor will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him including his family and dear friends.

Rudy the son of Elise and Edmund Klees. He served our country with honor in the Korean War, serving in the US Army. He was the Owner of Bert & Rudy's Mobil from 1968-1993. He was a flat track competitive motorcyclist, an avid golfer, and enjoyed many years RV traveling cross country and spending time with his dear family and friends across the country.

He was united in marriage three times. He married, Lois (Becker) on Sept. 8, 1956 in Kenosha. They had four children together, Judy (Jim) Nehls, Dennis (Ann) Klees (AZ), Karen (Jon) Cole (TN), & Mark Klees. He later married Judy (Schmitz) on Sept. 11, 1979 in Las Vegas. On April 6, 1988 he married Shirley (Laver) in Las Vegas, NV.

Rudy is survived by his four children along with four step children, Richard (Leshia) Schmitz (MO), Rolf (Kim) Schmitz (CO), Chris Rohling and Lynn (Rohling) Landre, eleven grandchildren Matthew (Chelsea) Nehls, Joseph (Marnie) Nehls, Dennis Klees Jr., Breann (Dave) Sickler, Ashley (Vijay) Rampal, Mark Klees Jr., Brandon Klees, Benjamin Landre, Lauren Landre, Elyssa Schmitz, Rolf Schmitz and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Aria and Henry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Frank Klees, a sister Lillian Klees, his wives Lois, Judy and Shirley Klees. A private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha WI at a later date. The family would like to "thank" all extended family, friends and those who continue to support our family during this period of grieving and reflection regarding a wonderful man and a long and joyous life well lived.