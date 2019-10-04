Rudolph F. Scuglik

Rudolph F. Scuglik, 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kenosha Brookside Care Center.

Left to cherish Rudy's memory includes his wife, Dolores; his children, Cathy (Spencer) Jury, Thomas Scuglik and John (Darleene) Scuglik; four grandchildren, Erik (Melanie) Hansen, Christina (Dan) Yuska, Kevin (Amy) Hansen, Maureen (Matt) Murawski and great grandchildren, Anna, Molly and Kensi Hansen; Zakary, Alexander and Philip Yuska; Ethan and James Murawski and a Murawski on the way. He is further survived by his brothers, Anthony (Gloria) and William along with many nephews and nieces and their children.

Funeral Services honoring Rudy will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave. Family and friends are asked to meet at church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with military honors. A visitation for Rudy will be held on Sunday, October 6 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorials to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Boulevard, Pl. Prairie, WI, 53158, would be appreciated by the family.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, October 6th edition of the Kenosha News.

