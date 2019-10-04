Kenosha News

Rudolph F. Scuglik

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph F. Scuglik.
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
4816 7th Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rudolph F. Scuglik

Rudolph F. Scuglik, 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kenosha Brookside Care Center.

Left to cherish Rudy's memory includes his wife, Dolores; his children, Cathy (Spencer) Jury, Thomas Scuglik and John (Darleene) Scuglik; four grandchildren, Erik (Melanie) Hansen, Christina (Dan) Yuska, Kevin (Amy) Hansen, Maureen (Matt) Murawski and great grandchildren, Anna, Molly and Kensi Hansen; Zakary, Alexander and Philip Yuska; Ethan and James Murawski and a Murawski on the way. He is further survived by his brothers, Anthony (Gloria) and William along with many nephews and nieces and their children.

Funeral Services honoring Rudy will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave. Family and friends are asked to meet at church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with military honors. A visitation for Rudy will be held on Sunday, October 6 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorials to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Boulevard, Pl. Prairie, WI, 53158, would be appreciated by the family.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, October 6th edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.