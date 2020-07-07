Rudolph J. ""Rudy"" Schwamlien

1942 - 2020

Rudolph J. "Rudy" Schwamlien, 77 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away unexpectedly Thursday July 2, 2020. He was born November 25, 1942 in Harvey, IL the son of the late Rudolph J. and Mary V. (neé Shaffer) Schwamlien, living in Chicago, IL and Paddock Lake, WI before settling in Lake Villa in 1988. Rudy proudly served in the US Airforce and was a proud member of the American Legion Post #2910. Before his retirement in 2005, Rudy had worked as a Head Lab Technician for American Conveyor Systems, Evanston, IL for over 40 years. Rudy was the head of the Pioneer's program at Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol from 1973 until 1979, a member of the Paddock Lake Sportsman's Club and the NRA, and he enjoyed: hunting, fishing, and gunsmithing.

Survivors include five children: Lisa Baker of Jonesboro, IL, Randy Schwamlien of Lake Villa, IL, Dale (Kim) Johnson of Paddock Lake, WI, Laura (Thomas) Casper of Franksville, WI, and Ki Johnson of Burlington, WI; five grandchildren: Tristan Koeller, Michael (Kari) Corrigan, Matthew (Katie) Corrigan, Miles (Nicole) Corrigan, and Jennifer (Trevor) Gorn; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Carol A. Corrigan of Kenosha, WI; special nephew Robert (Margaret) Moll of Fredonia, KY; great-niece and great-nephews: Robert, Cody, Daniel, Julie, Matthew, and Zack; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by his life partner: Joanne Johnson on October 11, 2004, a son Timothy Johnson, and a brother Edward A Schwamlien.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00PM Saturday July 11, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated in Rudy's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Rudy at www.strangfh.com.