Rudolph (Rudy) White

June 16, 1967 - July 29, 2020

Rudolph (Rudy) White of Kenosha, WI passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020 at his home in Marion, TX at 53 years old. His Brother Connor's death preceded Rudy's in March 2019.

Rudy White was born to Sherry (Mark) White and Rudy (Shelley) Victoria on June 16, 1967 in Kenosha, WI.

Rudy worked finance in car dealerships for over 30 years, as arguably one of the best in the industry. He enjoyed rock music and attending live shows. He would always joke that he was a "Rock Star" in a previous life. His biggest passion, besides music, was tattooing. He had various incredible pieces across his body, which included portraits of Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, and both of his sons (on his chest where his heart was). He was even featured in Tattoo Magazine with the title, "Would you buy a used car from this guy?"

Rudy is survived by his Wife, Renee; Sons, Aaron and Ryan; Fathers, Mark and Rudy; Mothers, Sherry and Shelley; Grandmothers, Carmella and Noni; numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He was an incredibly loving father, with a heart of gold. His love, work ethic, and yearning to provide only the best to his family was unmatched. He will forever be loved and missed by all.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be determined at another date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions for expenses and debts be made at http://gf.me/u/ypc6bb