Rudy Zarletti 1930-2020 Rudy Zarletti, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. Born in Kenosha, WI, on October 16, 1930, he was the son of the late Domenic and Maria (Benassi) Zarletti. Rudy was a lifetime resident of Kenosha. He was educated in the Kenosha Public Schools. Rudy served in the United States Air Force from December 1950, until he was honorably discharged in December of 1953. On September 13, 1952, he married Martha Knocke in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2017. Rudy was employed by AMC for 41 years. He started his career in 1948, he retired for a second time in 1988, finishing as a Quality Control Manager. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, UAW Local #72, where he served as Treasurer for six years, also in many capacities within the union (steward/committees, etc.), and for 34 years serving on the AMC Credit Union Board of Directors. Rudy is survived by his son, Anthony (Susan) Zarletti of Kenosha; four daughters, Deborah J. (Dennis) Woodman of Canton, MI, Maria C. Rognstad of Beaver Dam, WI, Tina L. (Glen) Burchard of Ringgold, GA, and Lisa L. (John) Nielsen of Virginia Beach, VA; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Nello (Anna) Zarletti; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Zimmermann; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Rognstad; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steven and Carita (Dern) Knocke; brothers, Frank (Lena) Zarletti, Carlo (Florence) Zarletti, and Vincent (Mary) Zarletti; a sister, Angeline (Louis) Fabian; and brother-in-law, Marvin Zimmermann. Rudy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice Alliance, Dr. Cook and Mark Peterson with Advocate Aurora, for all the kind and compassionate care that they gave him. In response to current health restrictions, a service will be held at Proko Funeral Home. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Rudy's birthday. Please omit flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family. To live stream Rudy's service please copy and paste https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/47898962 into your web browser at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Rudy's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 1, 2020.
