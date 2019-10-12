Kenosha News

Russ Erwin Ball Sr. (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Sharon and family, WE are so sorry for your loss. IT's..."
    - susan shamrock
  • "We sure shared some good times. I will never forget when..."
    - sunny nelson
  • "Sharon, David and I are hearty sorry for your loss. Russ..."
    - Jean Norkus
  • "Love and the memories will fill the loss in our hearts of..."
    - Jeannie Spaulding-Gray
Service Information
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL
60085
(847)-623-0495
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Waukegan, IL
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Waukegan, IL
Obituary
Russell Erwin Ball, Sr.

Russell Erwin Ball, Sr. (Senior Chief, U. S. Navy, Retired) 77, Kenosha, Wis. passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2019. Russ was born in Sheboygan, Wis. on May 10, 1942 to Albert and Frances (Sigwart) Ball. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old and attended boot camp and then retired from Great Lakes Naval Base, serving honorably, including Vietnam and the Cuban Missile crisis, for 22 years. In 1962, Russ married Sharon (Jenz) Ball and they shared 57 years together.

After serving in the military, he worked for Carrier, Clayton and Discover Financial Services. In 2002 he retired full time and returned to his home state of Wisconsin. In his retirement, Russ enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Russ is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters Kim Ball, Tracy (David) Chapa, his son Russ (Amy) Ball, and his four grandchildren, Alexis, Grace, Elijah and Ethan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 9:30am, followed by an 11:00am service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waukegan, Ill. and at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 12, 2019
