Russell Erwin Ball, Sr.

Russell Erwin Ball, Sr. (Senior Chief, U. S. Navy, Retired) 77, Kenosha, Wis. passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2019. Russ was born in Sheboygan, Wis. on May 10, 1942 to Albert and Frances (Sigwart) Ball. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old and attended boot camp and then retired from Great Lakes Naval Base, serving honorably, including Vietnam and the Cuban Missile crisis, for 22 years. In 1962, Russ married Sharon (Jenz) Ball and they shared 57 years together.

After serving in the military, he worked for Carrier, Clayton and Discover Financial Services. In 2002 he retired full time and returned to his home state of Wisconsin. In his retirement, Russ enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Russ is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters Kim Ball, Tracy (David) Chapa, his son Russ (Amy) Ball, and his four grandchildren, Alexis, Grace, Elijah and Ethan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 9:30am, followed by an 11:00am service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waukegan, Ill. and at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.