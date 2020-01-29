Russell A. Ellis

1960-2020

Russell Ellis, 59, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born on May 01, 1960 in Kenosha, the son of Richard Sr. and Grace (Bern) Ellis. He was employed as a machinist at AMC/Chrysler for many years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, motorcycles, cheering for the Brewers, GreenBay Packers, Badgers, and the Bucks but most of all spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include his father, Richard Ellis Sr. of Twin Lakes; 2 brothers, Rick Jr. (Gail) Ellis of South Carolina; Randy Ellis of Kenosha; 1 sister, Roberta Hawley of Twin Lakes, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Russell was preceded in death by his mother Grace Ellis.

A visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00-6:00PM with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com