Russell, 68 , passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born on June 15, 1951 in Kenosha, the son of Richard and Lois (Kollmann) Petrelli. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was employed as a concrete finisher at Rasch Construction. Russell enjoyed cheering for the Packers & Bulls, playing golfing, chess, doing crossword puzzles, and most of all spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Russell and Elizabeth Bane both of Kenosha, his mother, Lois C. Walker of Kenosha; brother, Horton A. Bane of Kenosha; sister, Glendeen (Leonard Berry) Bane of New York; Rosanne (Claudia Bruber) Bane of Minn.; grandchildren, Angel, Alex, Alexis, Antonio, Jonathan, Jayden, Xander, and Xoe. Russell was preceded in death by his son, Michael, wife, Daisy, his father, Richard Petrelli, and his step-father, Horton Bane.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. until noon, with funeral services to follow at noon. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

